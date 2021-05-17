EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

FILE - In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, file photo, Kent State University student Regan Raeth, of Hudson, Ohio, looks at her vaccination bandage as she waits for 15 minutes after her shot in Kent, Ohio. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end of the state's mask mandate as new COVID-19 cases decrease and more Ohioans get vaccinated. DeWine said the mask mandate will end June 2 except for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in.

The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.

Ohio had initially planned to use state voter registration in addition to an opt-in program to automatically enroll every resident into the drawing but changed it Monday to opt-in only, state Health Director Stephanie McCloud said during a briefing.

The change, McCloud said, is an effort to streamline verification and eligibility requirements for lottery participants and allow Ohio residents who don’t want to participate to opt out. A look at how Vax-a-Million will work:

HOW CAN YOU ENTER YOUR NAME INTO THE DRAWING?

Beginning Tuesday, May 18 at 8 a.m. ET, Ohio residents can enter into the lottery system by filling out a questionnaire at Ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE $1 MILLION PRIZE?

Permanent Ohio residents who are 18 years and older and have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine by the Sunday before the weekly Wednesday drawing are eligible to enter the lottery. The state determines permanent residency using the same requirements that it uses for issuing an Ohio driver’s license or eligibility to vote.

