What vaccines do most doctors recommend for kids? A breakdown by age

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, it got us thinking: What’s a list of common vaccines that children typically receive?
We looked it up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- and here’s what the group listed online about these necessary vaccines for kids.
A breakdown by age, according to the CDC.
Pregnancy
Before a woman gets pregnant, it’s recommended that she receives an MMR vaccine. During pregnancy, the Tdap vaccine to help protect against whooping cough and the flu vaccine are recommended.
Birth
Shortly after a baby is born, he or she should get a Hepatitis B shot (first dose.)
1-2 months
- 2nd dose of Hepatitis B
- 1st dose of DTaP (Diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough)
- 1st dose of Polio
- 1st dose of Hib (a bacterial illness that can cause meningitis, pneumonia and brain infections.
- 1st dose of Pneumococcal disease (possible ear, sinus, bloodstream infections)
- 1st does of Rotavirus (vomiting, diarrhea)
3-4 months
- 2nd dose of DTaP
- 2nd dose of Hib
- 2nd dose of Polio
- 2nd dose of Pneumococcal disease
- 2nd dose of Rotavirus
5-6 months
- 3rd dose of DTaP
- 3rd dose of Hib
- 3rd dose of Polio
- 3rd dose of Pneumococcal disease
- 3rd dose of Rotavirus
- Influenza (flu)
7-11 months
- Influenza (every year)
12-23 months
- 1st dose of Chickenpox
- 4th dose of DTaP
- 4th dose of Hib
- 1st dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
- 3rd dose of Polio
- 4th dose of Pneumococcal disease
- 1st dose of Hepatitis A
- 3rd dose of Hepatitis B (between 6 and 18 months)
- Influenza (every year)
2-3 years
- Influenza (every year)
4-6 years
- 5th dose of DTaP
- 4th dose of Polio
- 2nd dose of MMR
- 2nd dose of Chickenpox
- Influenza (every year)
7-10 years
- Influenza (every year)
- HPV (a sexually transmitted infection)
11-12 years
- Meningococcal disease
- HPV (2 doses)
- Tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough (1 dose)
- Influenza (every year)
13-18 years
- Influenza (every year)
- 2nd dose of Meningococcal disease (16 years old)