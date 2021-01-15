Texas ranks near the bottom in distribution of vaccine per 100 people

HOUSTON – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Texas 48th out of 50 States when it comes to the number of vaccines distributed per 100 people.

“That’s really disturbing,” said Vivian Ho, a health economist with Rice University and the Baylor College of Medicine. “I can’t think of any reason why we should not be receiving vaccines in proportion to our population.”

Texas distributes 7.26 doses for every 100 people, according to the CDC data.

“You would want to compare Texas to California and New York,” Ho said. “If they’re close to us, then it has to do with a size issue, but if they’re receiving many more vaccines then this is outrageous.”

New York distributes 9.63 per 100 people and California is at 8.96, according to the CDC.

Alaska has the highest distribution rate with 20.6 doses per 100 people.

“There needs to be good decision making, very solid decision making, at the state level to determine who gets how much vaccine,” Ho said. “With those type of concerns then you would want to be directing more vaccines to the Houston Health Department and the county health department.”

State officials did not respond to requests for comment on the CDC data.