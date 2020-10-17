Sprout therapy: new help for autistic children

(NBC NEWS) – Children on the autism spectrum prefer predictability, but life in a pandemic offers anything but.

A recent survey shows there’s a shortage of qualified therapists to help these children, but a new platform is now available to help.

Sprout Therapy focuses on children with mild to moderate autism.

The therapy is done in the home.

A big part of the success includes finding the right in home caregiver.

Jen Hill recently started using Sprout Therapy after her son Orion was diagnosed with autism.

“Miss Ingrid is our therapist, and she’s basically a part of the family. Right now my boys love her. She comes over every day,” Hill says. “My son is actually going to be going to school and the next few weeks, and she’s going to be going to school with him to make that transition.”

