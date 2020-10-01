UT Health studying Regeneron’s antibody treatment to help stop spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON – A lot of us are preoccupied with when a vaccine to protect against coronavirus will be available, but there’s another treatment on the horizon that could help those who could face complications before a vaccine is ready.

Regeneron’s antibody treatment, referred to as a “COVID cocktail,” is showing promise in reducing the length and severity of the virus in people who have been exposed.

It’s an injection of antibodies that could be used to protect caregivers, or those who have been exposed to the virus.

Researchers at UTHealth are investigating if the strategy, which is currently used for tetanus, rabies, hepatitis B, and some herpes exposures, could prevent COVID-19 in people who have had sustained exposure to someone with the virus.

They’re researching whether injections of REGN-COV2, a combination of antibodies originally isolated from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, could help stop the spread.

Doctor Jonatan Gioia, a research associate at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, said they need a diverse population to take part in this trial. He said people in the trial can be compensated for participating.

“Those antibodies...are a rapid response to the people who get COVID and that may help them reduce their symptoms or prevent hospitalizations. Or in this case, rapidly prevent COVID in people who live with people who have been diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Gioia said.

To find out if you qualify to join, call 409-234-1398.