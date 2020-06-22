How antibody therapies may help protect people from coronavirus before a vaccine is available

A vaccine to protect us against coronavirus may be a year or more away but there are other technologies on the horizon that could help protect people from getting the virus.

You've heard a lot about antibody treatments when we talk about convalescent plasma. Some of our local hospitals are using blood plasma from survivors to help sick patients make a recovery. This is also a common way to treat cancer.

Now, some companies have learned to recreate those antibodies for COVID-19 and are hoping it will give some people a boost of immunity (at least short-term) before vaccines are available.

Regeneron and Eli Lilly are among American favorites to develop antibody treatments.

They could potentially give a dose of immunity to the virus, although, it’s unknown how long the immunity would last.

Unlike convalescent plasma, which uses antibodies from a COVID survivor’s blood, manufacturers do not need a steady supply of antibody-rich blood to produce these kinds of treatments So, this approach would be easier to mass-produce.

Those antibody treatments, they say, could be ready by the end of this year. At best, we might see one by the end of summer. That would be remarkable considering a vaccine probably won't be ready for possibly another year from now.

“These can be used as treatments particularly if you are treated early,” Hotez said. “Also they are short term antibodies that last for a couple of weeks.”

Even though companies plan to have thousands of doses ready, Hotez said they will likely aim to reach some people first:

Nursing homes

Military

Health care providers

Chronically ill

We put a lot of hope on vaccines because historically that’s what comes along and saves us from pandemics like this but with new developments like these antibody therapies and anti-viral drugs, experts think there’s hope that these treatments can help us get back to normal before the vaccine is available.

Once a vaccine is available, that might still be considered the gold standard since it will probably give longer immune protection. Vaccines may also be cheaper to producer than antibody therapies.