Would you buy a personal sneeze guard to prevent sickness during the COVID-19 pandemic?

HOUSTON – Salons, gyms and grocery stores have sneeze guards. They are those plexiglass stands between you and the cashier to keep away respiratory droplets that could come from coughing, sneezing and talking.

Did you know anyone can buy one?

They’re made for desktops, countertops, and there’s even some to wear around your head.

Retailers like Amazon, Wayfair and Etsy all have them available. Amazon said they’ve recorded a surge in purchases recently.

One study shows two out of three people are nervous to return to work. If you’re one of them, this might help.

There are face shields that can go over masks but are also reusable and can be wiped clean.

If you own a business, there are sneeze guards that can provide protection for the reception desk or checkout counter.

Ranging in price from $40 to $225 on Amazon, available in all different sizes, you can really make sure your coworkers stay at arm’s length by propping one up on your desk between you and the rest of the office.

The cutouts are perfect for nail salons to do manicures or cashiers to pass money back and forth. Of course, if you’re exchanging anything, you still need to wash hands. Sneeze guards are only to protect you from another person speaking.