CHARTS: Track the coronavirus case and death trends in Texas with county-by-county breakdowns

HOUSTON – As the state continues to reopen, questions remain about whether or not coronavirus cases and fatalities are on the decline.

This interactive tool from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services tracks the total number of cases and deaths reported in each county in the state, starting in early March when the virus first showed up in Texas.

How it works:

In order to see the case and fatality trends of a particular county, click on the county you want on the map. The first graph shows a trend of how cases have been reported each day in that county. The graph below it shows a trend of deaths reported in that county each day.

Another tab at the top of the tool shows you a trend of total cases in each county or in the whole state per 1,000 people in the area.

To see this tool on the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, click here.