City council members discuss COVID-19 demographics; African Americans may be dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate, experts say

HOUSTON – Ahead of the city council meeting Tuesday, council members took the opportunity to ask David Persse, MD, with the Houston Health Department questions regarding COVID-19.

Persse released more demographic information about the 11 people who have passed away from the coronavirus in Houston. It appears that African Americans may be dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate than other races, experts said.

According to Persse, the deaths include seven African Americans, two Latinos and two Caucasians. Other public health officials tracking the coronavirus have seen similar impacts on African Americans in other cities like Philadelphia, Detroit and other cities, NBC News reported.

Just how widespread the disparities might be across the country is difficult to know, because most states and the federal government haven’t released demographic data on the race or ethnicity of people who’ve tested positive for the virus, NBC News said.

Persse also addressed questions pertaining to occupancy at hospitals and how this compares to previous years.