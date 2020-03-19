Port of Houston terminals closed following reported case of COVID-19 in an employee

HOUSTON – Port of Houston’s Barbours Cut and Bayport Container terminals are closed until further notice, officials said.

There has been a reported case of COVID-19 in an employee, according to officials.

Officials said all vessel, yard, and gate operations have been stopped until further notice. The closures could have a big impact on trade, commerce, and businesses in the Houston area.

Port Houston Customer Service staff will not be available by phone, but said they will work to answer emails as best as they can.

Questions can be sent to: BayportCustomerService@porthouston.com or BCTCustomerService@porthouston.com.

Officials said all decisions on vessel schedules, demurrage, and all others will be determined as soon as possible.