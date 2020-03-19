Houston Humane Society to provide free pet food to families in need
HOUSTON – A free pet pantry is opening in Houston.
Houston Humane Society will be providing free pet food to help Houston families that are in need of assistance to feed their pets during the national health emergency.
Houstonians can also donate by dropping off pet food to any of the eight Houston-area Exclusive Furniture stores through the end of April.
“We decided to open a pet pantry to help families needing assistance supplementing their pet’s food or supplies during this trying time,” Houston Humane Society Executive Director Gary Poon said. “We are sincerely grateful for the partnership with Exclusive Furniture to reach people wanting to help across the Houston area.”
Free Pet Food Pantry Pick Up
WHEN: March 20 then M/W/F through the end of the month
TIME: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. (No appointment needed at this time.)
WHERE: Houston Humane Society; 14700 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77053
- The curbside distribution of food will be located in the parking lot outside at Houston Humane Society.
- Distributions set up as drive-thrus will happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. through the end of the month and will continue as needed.
- Pet owners who wish to receive food for their pets, must fill out the Pet Pantry enrollment form beforehand found on their website www.HoustonHumane.org.
- Pet owners are not required to bring pets to the panty pick up.
