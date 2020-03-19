Houston Humane Society to provide free pet food to families in need

HOUSTON – A free pet pantry is opening in Houston.

Houston Humane Society will be providing free pet food to help Houston families that are in need of assistance to feed their pets during the national health emergency.

Houstonians can also donate by dropping off pet food to any of the eight Houston-area Exclusive Furniture stores through the end of April.

“We decided to open a pet pantry to help families needing assistance supplementing their pet’s food or supplies during this trying time,” Houston Humane Society Executive Director Gary Poon said. “We are sincerely grateful for the partnership with Exclusive Furniture to reach people wanting to help across the Houston area.”

Free Pet Food Pantry Pick Up

WHEN: March 20 then M/W/F through the end of the month

TIME: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. (No appointment needed at this time.)

WHERE: Houston Humane Society; 14700 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77053