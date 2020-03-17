Q&A: How to practice social distancing and other questions you need answers to

HOUSTON – Understandably, many have questions as the situation with coronavirus is dynamic and seems to change drastically from day to day. Here’s what you need to know right now:

What is social distancing?

Social distancing is encouraged for the entire community. Health officials are asking that we stay a safe distance from other people, three to six feet is recommended to keep coronavirus from being transmitted. Here at KPRC 2, you’ll notice our news anchors now sitting three feet apart or standing away from the desk during the broadcast.

Will insurance cover the cost of Coronavirus testing?

Three major insurance providers, Cigna, Aetna, and Blue Cross Blue Shield, all told KPRC 2 that they will cover the cost of the test. The key is it needs to be a test ordered by a doctor as medically necessary.

People with symptoms who don't have a primary care doctor to order a test or uninsured people should call the city or county health department for guidance on whether they meet the criteria to be tested.

Do Lysol and other disinfectants kill the coronavirus?

Yes, the health department believes commercial products should work well against this new virus just as it does 99% of other viruses.

How long is someone an active carrier if they have no symptoms?

It’s hard to say but here’s some emerging information about asymptomatic patients. Read more about this here.

“I’m in the vulnerable population. I am literally terrified that I am going to die. How can I help myself, what can I do to pre-treat and help myself? Washing my hands is ramped up, but what can I take to help ward this off?”

We’re glad you’re taking it seriously and understand that washing your hands can eliminate most of the germs you’re exposed to.

Doctors recommend doing all the things you usually do to stay healthy (eat right, exercise, don’t smoke, etc.) and Baylor College of Medicine Physician Assistant, Isabel Valdez, recommends supplements like Echinacea and Zinc to give you extra immune support. There’s no guarantee that will protect you but it might help you stay strong to fight off what you come into contact with.