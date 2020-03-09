KPRC 2′s Eric Braate under self-quarantine after returning from trip to Asia

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 meteorologist Eric Braate just returned from a two week trip to Asia and has been asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Braate says he was not anticipating having to self-quarantine because when he left for the trip, the situation had not grown to what it is now. He feels fine and is healthy and said had he known how the coronavirus crisis would play out, he would have reconsidered his two-week trip.

As of Monday, he is on day three of the quarantine after returning to Houston on Friday.

In the video above, see what he had to say about traveling internationally during the coronavirus crisis.