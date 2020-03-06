Channelview ISD employee notifies district that family member is under quarantine for possible coronavirus

HOUSTON – An employee with Channelview ISD informed the district that one of her family members is under quarantine for possible coronavirus, the district confirmed Thursday.

The Channelview Independent School District believes the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. In an effort to keep you informed, we want to notify you of a report that was made at Channelview High School. This morning, an employee notified the administration that one of her family members was under quarantine. Channelview ISD has been in close contact with state and local officials, and indications are there is little to no risk to our Channelview schools. We want to assure you that we will continue to follow all safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.