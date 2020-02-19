Health experts reveal the dangers of dry fasting

Health professionals are screaming the warning of “dry fasting” to anyone trying the extreme diet.

Different from intermittent fasting, this new form of dry fasting is encouraging people to restrict all calories from both food and liquids.

It can be dangerous since it encourages people to restrict water for extended periods, which can lead to dehydration and other complications like urinary and kidney problems.

Dieters may also experience headaches, tiredness, and fainting.

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies are also associated with this type of diet.