Tips to help protect your eyesight

ORLANDO, Fla. – Your vision may change as you get older, but it can also change much sooner than you think if you are not careful.

From looking at TV to looking outside at nature, your eyes focus on 50 different objects per second. But your eyes aren’t perfect, and they can run into problems, for example, if you stare at your phone for too long.

“That’s high energy visible light but it’s harmful," said ophthalmologist Alan Mendelsohn. “That’s what causes the digital eye strain.”

Experts say if you feel weary, just take a break. If you are not careful this could lead to red eyes and possibly pink eye.

“Vision becomes blurry, eyes become fatigued, sometimes red," said Mendelsohn. “It’s very frequent to start getting headaches.”

To reduce the irritation, take a cool or warm towel to your eyes. But not every cause is so easily fixed. Lazy eye, which causes vision to be weaker requires surgery and so does uveitis cause inflammation in the middle layer of your eye and cataracts.

“It’s almost like having a stone inside your eye and breaking that up sometimes requires a lot of energy," said Dr. Sean Lanchulev. “That energy is not good to the eye.”

If you don’t take care of cataracts, that could lead to night blindness. Finally, watch out for the sun. Not protecting your eyes could lead to excess tearing or floaters which could be a sign of retinal detachment. So, wear those sunglasses for style and protection.

Contact wearers beware. Do not wet them in your mouth as it could lead to infection, and be sure that they fit properly to protect your eyes from being scratched.