5 uses for a banana peel in your beauty routine

HOUSTON – Here are five weird things you didn’t know a banana peel can help solve.

POLISH SILVER

Scientists have discovered banana peels can react to the tarnish on silver, making it disappear.

WHITEN TEETH

According to many online blogs, rub the inside of the peel for two minutes on teeth then brush like normal and in time you'll have whiter teeth.

But according to Colgate.com, there is not enough scientific data to prove that it will work.

FIGHT ACNE

You can put the inside of a peel against your face for ten minutes a few times a day and some say that keeps acne away. The same method may work to eliminate scars too.

REMOVE SPLINTERS

If you tape a piece of the peel over a splinter for thirty minutes, the enzymes will help the splinter move to the surface, according to Prevention.

EATING BANANAS RELIEVES CRAMPS AND MAY LOWER BLOOD PRESSURE

Bananas offer quick-acting carbs that will give you an energy boost before exercise and the minerals help to prevent cramping.

Dr. Shane Magee from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic encourages patients to eat bananas to add potassium to their diets, “Often a low sugar, high potassium diet helps lower blood pressure.”