HOUSTON - We asked KPRC viewers for their favorite spots to get fried green tomatoes in the Houston area, and they answered.

Here are some popular FGT staples, along with a few less well-known spots. According to KPRC viewers:

Sudie's in Pasadena

Onion Creek

Humble City Cafe

The Ranch Hand in Cleveland

Delta Blues

Potatoe Patch

Whistle Stop in Tomball

Tommy's Seafood in Clear Lake

Whiskey Cake in Katy

Goode Company Seafood

