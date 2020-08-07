What to know about the new program that will allow restaurants to accommodate more capacity

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and City Council approved a new program this week that will help restaurants accommodate more people without sacrificing health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the “More Space” program was approved Wednesday and will allow restaurants to turn 50% of the off-street parking into an outdoor dining space.

Turner called the program a win-win, saying that “since occupancy is lower during this time, parking spaces can be converted to places to serve customers.”

The program will include the following guidelines:

Allow each restaurant to convert up to 50% of its off-street parking to space for serving food. The area will be for serving only. Food storage and preparation will not be allowed

The program is voluntary. Restaurants are not required to participate, but they can choose to opt-in by filling out a notification form

Social distancing rules still apply

Driveway and pedestrian access and ADA-spaces must remain functional

The overall program and/or individual sites will be revocable at any time if there are safety concerns

According to the release, the program went into effect Wednesday and will last through COVID-19 space restrictions. Those interested in learning more can visit the city of Houston’s page dedicated to the program.