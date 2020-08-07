What to know about the new program that will allow restaurants to accommodate more capacity

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and City Council approved a new program this week that will help restaurants accommodate more people without sacrificing health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release, the “More Space” program was approved Wednesday and will allow restaurants to turn 50% of the off-street parking into an outdoor dining space.
Turner called the program a win-win, saying that “since occupancy is lower during this time, parking spaces can be converted to places to serve customers.”
The program will include the following guidelines:
- Allow each restaurant to convert up to 50% of its off-street parking to space for serving food. The area will be for serving only. Food storage and preparation will not be allowed
- The program is voluntary. Restaurants are not required to participate, but they can choose to opt-in by filling out a notification form
- Social distancing rules still apply
- Driveway and pedestrian access and ADA-spaces must remain functional
- The overall program and/or individual sites will be revocable at any time if there are safety concerns
According to the release, the program went into effect Wednesday and will last through COVID-19 space restrictions. Those interested in learning more can visit the city of Houston’s page dedicated to the program.