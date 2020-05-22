Hungry? Here are 10 restaurants in the Houston-area with dine-in and takeout specials for Memorial Day

HOUSTON – Not planning to cook-out this Memorial Day weekend? Many Houston restaurants are expanding capacity to 50%, which means dining-in is now more of an option for Houstonians.

But don’t worry, restaurants will continue to offer curbside and delivery with Memorial Day family specials for you to enjoy at home.

Here are 10 restaurants serving up good deals this Memorial Day weekend in Houston:

Saint Arnold Brewery Company

Address: 2000 Lyons, Houston

Saint Arnold Brewery will offer a Memorial Day grill-at-home pack orders that will contain half-pound burger patties, lemonade, and a six-pack of beer or cider. You must pre-order by Friday at noon.

State Faire Kitchen and Bar

Address: 947 Gessner, Houston

Memorial Day brunch will be served Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must make a reservation by calling 832-831-0950

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Address: 8250 Westheimer, Houston; 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd. Suite 400, The Woodlands

Active-duty and military veterans can get 20% off their to-go order Monday.

Local Foods

Address: Multiple locations

The Heights and Upper Kirby locations will be having a Memorial Day to-go special with a Sugarcane Mojito kit serving 6 for $27.

Getting ready for Memorial Day weekend? Order one of our Sugarcane Mojito Kit! 🍹 375 ml Uruapan Charanda Rum, cane... Posted by Local Foods on Monday, May 18, 2020

Torchy’s Tacos

Address: Multiple locations

Torchy’s Tacos is offering family packs serving four with meat, toppings and tortillas of your choice for $25.

Feed the fam for the long weekend 🌮📲 Pre-Order one of our Family Packs with your choice of freshly prepared meats,... Posted by Torchy's Tacos on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Killen’s BBQ

Killen’s BBQ will partner with Louie Mueller’s BBQ in Taylor, TX for an epic barbecue pop-up at their Pearland location on Memorial Day. Check their Facebook page for more details.

The restaurant will also offer $80 Family Packs for Memorial Day weekend with brisket, sausage, and bread pudding.

WE ARE DELIVERING YOUR MEMORIAL DAY FAMILY PACKS THIS WEEKEND! Family pack is $80 and includes 1# brisket, 1/2# pork... Posted by Killen's BBQ on Thursday, May 21, 2020

A’Bouzy

Address: 2300 Westheimer, Houston

A’Bouzy will be open for dine-in Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m for brunch and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner. You can use the OpenTable app to make a reservation.

Long weekends are perfect for a "pique-nique" a'Bouzy-style! Enjoy a picnic basket filled with Gourmet Roast Beef... Posted by A'Bouzy on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Molina’s Cantina

Address: 7901 Westheimer, Houston; 3801 Bellaire, Houston

Molina’s is welcoming back customers with $6.50 house margaritas. You can find the full dine-in menu by clicking here.

We’ve got the menu for Memorial Day weekend covered! Social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate our nation’s bravest ❤️ Posted by Molina's Cantina on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Dish Society

Address: Multiple locations

Farm-to-table restaurant Dish Society will have a Memorial Day brunch served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curbside service is also available.

Ooh baby, baby! Whether this Houston Hot Chicken is accompanying you on our patio or if you’re taking it to go— it promises to be the best hot date around 🔥. Posted by Dish Society on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Traveler’s Table

Address: 520 Westheimer, Houston

For Memorial Day, customers will get a side of morning churros with a purchase of $50 or more on dine-in or takeout. The restaurant is also offering special brunch cocktail kits for $32.

Eat good, feel good, do good. How about our Pan-Seared Jumbo Sea Scallops for dinner?! Reserve on Resy. Posted by Traveler's Table on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Where do you plan to dine-in or buy takeout? Let us know in the comments below!