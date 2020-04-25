Houston Food Bank partners with HISD to meet high weekend demand

HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank plans to make some changes at Saturday’s food distribution event after heavy demand last weekend.

“We’ve streamlined the distribution process,” said Houston Food Bank President Brian Greene. “We think we’re going to be able to process the cars a lot faster.”

The organization is partnering with the Houston Independent School District for a second mass food distribution event at NRG Stadium. Thousands of people showed up to the first event last weekend and some had to be turned away.

“We got a lot more tractor-trailer loads of food that are going to be on the way. We think we can probably handle more like 6,000 families around this time and actually doing a larger quantity per family,” Greene said.

Greene said around 4,500 families received food at last weekend’s event.

Saturday’s distribution is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the yellow lot. Drivers should head to the entrance on South Main Street.