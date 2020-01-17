Massive Snickers bar unveiled in Texas sets Guinness World Record

WACO, Texas – A massive Snickers bar made in Waco, Texas, has broken a Guinness World Record, according to Mars Wrigley, the parent company of Snickers.

The record-setting bar features the same ingredients of the Snickers bar, but on a much larger scale. It is the equivalent of more than 41,000 single-size Snickers bars, including more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts and nougat combined and nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate.

KII reported Guinness’ requirements for a chocolate nut bar to make it into the record book is it must be 80 percent chocolate and nuts and fit for human consumption. The minimum requirement for the Guinness World Records is 220 pounds. With the bar weighing in at 4,728 pounds, it’s the biggest bar yet.

The brand says it is a small version of something even bigger planned for this year’s Super Bowl.

With more than 600 associates, the Waco Mars Wrigley plant that created the candy bar is responsible for producing millions of Snickers bars each year.