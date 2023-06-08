KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy talks Texans, C.J. Stroud with SportsRadio 610′s Clint Stoerner and Ron Hughley

The Houston Texans offseason is rolling along and this week the team wraps up it’s third week of Organized Team Activities. The OTA’s have followed the short rookie camp and have allowed the rookies to be out on the field and inside during position meetings with the veterans .

After Wednesday’s OTA workout at Methodist Training Center, KPRC-2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy caught up with Sportsradio 610′s Clint Stoerner and Ron Hughley.

Our thoughts on QB C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. Check it out now!