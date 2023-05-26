FosterShare app: How an app can help foster parents stay connected with children

HOUSTON – In honor of National Foster Care Month, the Miracle Foundation launched a new campaign to honor and support foster mothers across Texas.

Part of the campaign is the new FosterShare app, which helps foster parents stay connected and save time.

According to the Miracle Foundation in a news release, the FosterShare app was designed to reduce the high turnover rate of foster parents and case workers in the U.S. so that children in the foster care system are not negatively affected and moved from home to home.

“For the most part, foster parents and case managers are all hard-working, compassionate, resourceful people. But the demands of their jobs are enormous,” adds Leslie Beasley, CEO of the Miracle Foundation. “We created FosterShare after intensive research to find out what the pain points were for foster parents and case managers that have been leading to the high levels of turnover. What we discovered is: the system is severely stressed.”

More than 1,000 foster parents and children have signed up.

The app is free of charge and is now available on Google and Apple App Store. To learn more, click here.