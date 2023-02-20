Ever wanted to be a public space artist? Here’s how with this Galveston art project

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston announced this month that artists can apply for grant funding for projects in public spaces.

The Galveston Cultural Arts Commission is seeking applications for public art projects in the City of Galveston, including any artwork that would exist in a public space.

The commission said it will accept proposals for submission until April 9, 2023, at midnight and projects must be completed by September 2024.

The initiative is part of the commission’s ongoing efforts to make art more accessible and encourage creativity in public spaces. Visual, literary, performing and media arts are all eligible. This is the third year the commission has offered grants for local public art projects.

How to enter

To apply, artists must email an application form and materials to culturalarts@galvestontx.gov in a single PDF format. The forms include artist resume, letter of support, a project description, previous work samples, and a proposed budget.

Winning proposals will get...

Proposals are for one project up to $70,000 within the downtown district, defined for this purpose as 20th to 28th Streets, Harborside to Broadway, and one or more projects up to $30,000 located anywhere within the city.

Who is eligible

There are no residency requirements to apply, but local artists will receive greater preference, according to Galveston authorities. Funding is available to both individual artists and collectives. Artists may partner with organizations, but organizations and institutions may not receive grants.