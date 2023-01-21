Buzz Aldrin marries Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Buzz Aldrin waves to the crowd during the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2019 in New York City. President Donald Trump, the first sitting U.S. president to attend New York's parade, offered a tribute to veterans ahead of the 100th annual parade which draws thousands of vets and spectators from around the country and world. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin has tied the knot!

The icon got married to his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, on the same day that he celebrated his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin, who’s known for landing on the moon with Neil Armstrong in 1969, shared the happy news on Twitter.

He wrote, “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

The tweet featured two photos of Aldrin and Faur together. In both pictures, Faur, 63, wore an ornate white wedding gown alongside Aldrin, in a black-and-white suit adorned with some of his medals.

