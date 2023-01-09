Mom goes viral for finding daughter on Roblox and telling her to defrost the lasagna

It’s the modern-day equivalent of your mom calling the house phone to ask if you’ve taken the chicken out of the freezer and the subsequent mad dash to do so before hearing the car pull up to the house.

One Chicago mom, ChaCha Watson, is going viral for her post showing how she logged into Roblox just to get in touch with her 11-year-old daughter, Miracle.

Watson tells TODAY.com that she’d been calling her daughter’s phone to get ahold of her to no avail — no surprise, she says, since the game boots you out if you pick up the phone. Instead, Watson says she decided to meet her daughter where she was at: online.

