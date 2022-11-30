Stop the Netflix mooching: This is how to give unwanted users the boot from your account

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 19: In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen on September 19, 2014 in Paris, France. Netflix September 15 launched service in France, the first of six European countries planned in the coming months. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Your ex, bad roommates, obnoxious relations, Airbnb renters who used your account after you -- all of them using your Netflix account without your permission?

We’re here to tell you how to boot them from your account with a super-satisfying new Netflix feature.

Netflix rolled out the change called Managing Access and Devices on Nov. 15, and it’s oh-so-kind in its description on the Netflix blog:

“With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out.

“Today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click. This much-requested feature to help members manage their account security is now available to all members around the world on the web, iOS and Android.”

As Apple Insider noted in its story on this, “In the past, if someone doesn’t log out of an account and the password isn’t changed, they could still watch Netflix without the paying subscriber’s knowledge. With this new feature, subscribers can now see exactly who is watching content using their account, including when and where they’re watching it.”

Here’s how to access this feature and remove unwanted account users:

1. Login to your account. (You can do this on a desktop or your phone)

2. Go to the arrow next to your profile photo and click/tap “Account.”

3. Scroll down to the “Security & Privacy” section and click/tap on “Manage access and devices.”

4. When that opens up, you’ll see all of the devices using your account and their locations. If you want to close out a device, click/tap on “Sign Out” to disconnect it from your account. As Apple Insider notes, all downloads on that device will be removed, and that device will no longer have access to your account.

A great suggestion from the tech folks over at Apple Insider as well: “Change your password to a strong alphanumeric code to prevent them from trying to log back in. Remember to update your password on your Apple account, so it will update across your devices.”

Did it work for you? Let us know in the comments how you found the process and the instructions above.