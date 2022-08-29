The frontline worker experience: New survey details challenges in workers of color

Many Americans are introduced to the workforce through frontline jobs, such as waiting tables, stocking shelves, or folding clothes.

There are roughly 112 million Americans who are frontline employees. Among them, more than 70% of those are Black and Hispanic.

According to Monne Williams of McKinsey and Company, research highlights the outsized impact companies can have on job quality and economic mobility for employees of color by extending diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts to frontline workers.

Learn more about the research on KPRC 2+ in the video player above.