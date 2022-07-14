There’s a big sale coming to Nordstrom; What you need to know about the anniversary sale

HOUSTON – The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the public Thursday starting at 11:01 p.m. CT and runs through Sunday, July 31.

The high-end shopping giant said prices are going back up on Aug. 1, and that this is its “biggest and best shopping event of the year featuring savings on brand-new arrivals from all your favorite brands for the whole family, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty and home.”

“Stock up on essentials for your wardrobe, home, and even your latest beauty routine! Discover the best pieces with incredible deals across all categories and trends, from transitional summer style to a back-to-school refresh from brands like Good American, Frame, Staud, Zella, Great Jones, Barefoot Dreams, Westman Atelier, Augustinus Bader, Supergoop, Cult Gaia, Open Edit, LL Bean, Dickies, Necessaire, Charlotte Tilbury, Hourglass and many more,” a news release read. “Have the full Nordstrom Anniversary Sale experience with in-store and virtual events like our Lunchtime livestream shopping series, jewelry trunk shows, Glam-Up Days, Beauty Bash and more. And don’t forget about all your favorite services like free style help, faster online order pickup at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local, alterations and personalization.”

“What makes the Anniversary Sale so special is that literally generations of customers have planned their summers around it,” said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. “The sale is unique as it features brand-new merchandise at a discount. We’re looking forward to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience they can only find at Nordstrom.”

Here are a few tips for shopping the sale: