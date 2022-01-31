🔒 VOTE: What’s your favorite winter Olympic sport?

62º

What's your favorite winter Olympic sport?

The Winter Olympics are coming. Insiders, which winter sports are you gunning to watch in February?

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are right around the corner. Just six months after the Olympic flame was doused in Tokyo, it will reignite again on Feb. 4, heralding the winter games.

In all, there will be 19 days of competition across 15 sports: Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, ski jumping, luge, Nordic combined, skeleton, snowboarding and speedskating.

Which winter sports are your favorite? What sporting events are you gunning to watch in February? Vote for your favorite winter sports in the bracket below. Note that some sports have been broken down into their constituent sporting events.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019.

