Get your shopping done early! These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

HOUSTON – Now that Fall is in full swing, many Houstonians will begin sorting through their extensive grocery list for holiday meals and start some early shopping to find the best deals on gifts.

Be sure to make a list and check it twice because you won’t be able to stop by these stores to pick up any last-minute items.

Below is a list of which chains will be closed on Thanksgiving day.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

AT&T: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

ALDI: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Barnes and Noble: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Bath and Body Works: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Best Buy: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Burlington: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Costco: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

DSW: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Footlocker: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

GAP: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Hobby Lobby: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

IKEA: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

JCPenney: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Kohl’s: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Lowe’s: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Macy’s: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Marshalls: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Old Navy: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Office Depot: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Office Max: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Petco: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Petsmart: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Sam’s Club: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Sprint: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

T-Mobile: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Target: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

TJ Maxx: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Trader Joe’s: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

The Home Depot: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Ulta: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Verizon Wireless: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.

Walmart: Closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. Opening varies by location on Black Friday.