From barbecue to peach cobbler: Houston public figures make friendly World Series wagers with their Atlanta counterparts

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner made a friendly wager with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, Mayor Turner said he’ll be rooting for the Braves, “just not this time.”

“I love Atlanta, and I’m very excited for the World Series and the Astros, and I know it’s going to be an outstanding World Series,” he said.

Both Mayor Turner and Mayor Bottoms agreed on the following:

If the Astros beat the Braves, Mayor Bottoms will receive barbecue from Blood Brothers, Saint Arnold’s H-Town Pils, and Irma’s Tamales.

If the Braves beat the Astros, Mayor Turner will receive peach cobbler from Pashcal’s Restaurant, Cherry Coke Zero, Best End Brewing’s “Started from the Bottoms” beer inspired by Mayor Bottoms, a Braves hat and jersey, and finally, a hammer from the Home Depot. Mayor Bottoms said the hammer is inspired by baseball legend Hank Aaron.

“I love you, Mayor Turner, and I know how much the people of Houston appreciate you, and I’m so sorry you’re going to have to lose this World Series,” Mayor Bottoms said during the video.

Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner vs. meteorologist Jim Cantore

Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner also made a friendly wager for the World Series, with none other meteorologist Jim Cantore.

Lindner said in a tweet that if the Astros do not win, he will provide Killen’s BBQ.

I accept this wager Mr. Lindner 😎 https://t.co/P0Ew6956zH — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) October 26, 2021

However, if the Astros win, Cantore has to wear an Astros hat on-air.

“I accept this wager, Mr. Lindner,” Cantore responded.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner vs. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant

In a tweet on Tuesday from Houston Police, Chief Troy Finner said he accepted a friendly bet against Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

HPD wrote if the Astros win the World Series, Bryant will wear the same Astros jersey that Finner wore at the 2021 Astros home opener earlier this year.

“...and you have to appear in public sporting this stylish jersey,” he said.