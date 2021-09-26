Walmart to offer ‘buy now, pay later’ option instead of layaway this year

HOUSTON – Walmart has scrapped its popular layaway option for the 2021 holiday season, paving the way for a new financing method for shoppers.

A spokesperson for Walmart told KPRC 2 that customers’ needs have changed throughout the past year and they’re confident that their payment options “provide the right solutions for our customers.”

Shoppers will now have a “buy now, pay later” option through Affirm, a third-party company partnered with Walmart offering affordable monthly payments depending on their eligibility. Instead of putting items on layaway from August through mid-December, shoppers will now have the option to take the item home immediately.

Walmart will continue to offer layaway options on select jewelry items at select stores throughout the U.S, the spokesperson confirmed.

What do you think of Walmart’s change for this year’s holiday shopping? Tell us in the comments below.