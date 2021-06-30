Meet Duke, a 7-year-old California sea lion making a splash at Galveston’s Moody Gardens

GALVESTON, Texas – Moody Gardens welcomed a new member to their animal family Tuesday morning.

Duke, a 7-year-old California sea lion, made his debut at the North Pacific exhibit at the Aquarium Pyramid.

Duke came from Denver Zoo due to their sea lion exhibit having to undergo construction and became a companion match for the exhibit’s only sea lion, 7-year-old Sam, officials with Moody Gardens said. They also said he is the perfect size and age for companionship for the other animals.

According to the video posted on Facebook, Moody Gardens also houses several different types of species that are common in California, including harbor seals.