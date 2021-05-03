KPRC 2 thanks our dedicated frontline workers

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 & the Texas Medical Center team up to honor and celebrate frontline workers during a LIVE broadcast and livestream using our state-of-the-art remote trailer at the Texas Medical Center.

Who: TMC Frontline workers will be honored on KPRC 2 News Live Broadcast.

What: KPRC 2 will recognize and thank TMC workers for their continued efforts during this pandemic, on the air on KPRC 2 Newscasts, Houston Life and on our digital platforms including: KPRC 2 Facebook, Instagram and on Click2Houston.com.

When: Watch Houston Life Thursday, May 6 as we honor our frontline workers