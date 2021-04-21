Talent from Texas: A look at Steve Martin’s roots to the Lone Star State

It is well known that stars including Matthew McConaughey are Beyoncé are from Texas, but there are many more beloved entertainers, like Steve Martin, whose ties to the Lone Star State aren’t spoken of as much.

Martin was born on August 14, 1945, in Waco, Texas.

According to AARP The Magazine, Martin called Texas home for just the first five years of his life until his family moved to Hollywood so that his father could pursue acting.

While his father did not have much luck in the industry, Martin prevailed as a comedic actor.

Ties to Texas

Apart from his talents in acting, Martin is also an award-winning musician.

One of his most prevalent ties to the South is showcased in his music in which he plays the banjo.

According to ABC News, Martin played the banjo as a stand-up comedian, and it later became a passion.

Ad

“The reason I played it on stage is because my act was so crazy I thought it’s probably good to show the audience I can do something that looks hard, because this act looks like I’m just making it up. I really wasn’t. I worked very hard on it,” Martin told ABC News in 2011.

Earlier that year, Martin won a Grammy for his debut album, The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo, which was nominated in the Best Bluegrass Album category.

Early career

Martin’s journey to stardom began with his first job when he was 10-years-old, selling guidebooks at Disneyland during its opening year in 1955.

According to AARP, this where the star-to-be learned tricks as “a way to get onstage without having to sit down and write an act,” he says.

Martin’s talent for entertaining was further developed during his time in college.

According to AARP, Martin pursued a major in philosophy which shaped his cerebral comedy style and helped him develop an onstage persona.

Ad

Notable work

“Father of the Bride”

Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in "Father of the Bride." (Touchstone/Getty Images)

“Parenthood”

Steve Martin and Mary Steenburgen in Parenthood (1989)

“Cheaper by the Dozen”

“Pink Panther”

Upcoming projects

“Only Murders in the Building” is an upcoming Hulu Original comedy series starring and created by Martin.

The 10-episode series is expected to premiere on Hulu later this year.

Awards

According to IMBD, Martin has amassed 24 awards and 46 nominations for his work.

Although he is treasured by many fans, Martin has never been nominated for an Oscar.

In recognition of his talent and contributions to the film industry, Martin received an honorary Oscar from the Academy Awards in 2013.

Martin’s most prestigious awards include one Emmy, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and five Grammys.

What is your favorite movie featuring the Texas-born actor? Let us know in the comments below.