Houston Nutcracker Market Spring 2021 returns for in-person shopping at NRG Center

HOUSTON – After a year of zero in-person Nutcracker Market’s in our lives, we can finally turn a new leaf and shop til’ we drop at the season’s hottest event, the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring.

Nearly 150 merchants from across the country will showcase their small business seasonal products. You can find home décor, food, apparel and more.

Doors at NRG Center will be open for the event from April 16 – 18, 2021.

Best of all? The Houston Life team will be live Friday, April 16 from NRG Center. We’ll have a sneak peek of everything you can find.

This will be a must-watch show you don’t want to miss!