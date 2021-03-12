5 dance trends that are taking over TikTok in 2021

Do you know any of the following dance trends?

After a long past year and many months in quarantine, it’s probably safe to say that learning new dance moves hasn’t been on the top of anyone’s to-do list.

Yet, with spring just around the corner and places starting to open back up, it’s time to freshen up that “Electric Slide” you always do and consult the place coming up with all the new trends: TikTok.

Less than a minute each, these are the new dance trends that are sweeping the platform.

1. Ski Mask - The Slump God

You can find all the major TikTok stars like queen of the app, @charliedamelio, dancing to this one! With these simple moves, she leads the crowd in this trend.

2. Iko Iko

This is the latest trend blowing up on the app! With its fun tune and easy pace, dancing to Iko Iko with your best friend, as @myersmyers41 show us, is a crowd favorite on TikTok.

3. Domino Lovers Challenge

While the song was first released back in 2011, TikTok’s Domino Lovers Challenge has taken on a whole new life. Artist of the song @jessiej lets loose and shows us how its done, earning herself 3.6 million likes.

4. The Whole Shack Shimmy

While this one may be a little crazy, it’s certainly the way to go if you’re trying to make a statement. @sophhutchinson0 scored a lot of laughs from her husband in this video and shook up 13.4 million likes.

5. From Now On

A song and dance combo that became famous before TikTok, this “Greatest Showman” hit is great as a solo dance or even better with a group of friends, as @tiktokchavs_ proves.

Ready to start dancing? Which one would you try? Let us know in the comments.