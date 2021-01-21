Holocaust Museum Houston to celebrate Black History Month with free virtual programming

Image courtesy of Holocaust Museum Houston (taken by Gary Fountain).

HOUSTON – Black History Month is coming up, and the Holocaust Museum Houston has a packed schedule to celebrate.

Starting on Feb. 4, the museum will host eight free programs virtually via Zoom. The program features four book discussions and storytimes for all ages, according to a news release.

Kam Franklin, activist and lead singer of Houston-based band The Suffers, will host a lecture and performance piece on healing and unity with the acceptance of radical healing and empathy.

The museum will also host a screening of the Netflix documentary “13th” on Feb. 11, which explores the history of racial inequality in the United States.

In addition, the museum will host four book events beginning Feb. 10 at 6 p.m., with a discussion of Hans Massoquoi’s “Destined to Witness.”

Advance registration is required for all scheduled events at the Holocaust Museum Houston.

For more the full schedule and to register, click here.