Uptown Houston’s Holiday Lighting Countdown streams for all to enjoy

HOUSTON – Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this year’s Holiday Lighting Countdown at Uptown Houston will take place on Thanksgiving night as a virtual countdown video.

More than 300 holiday trees line Post Oak Boulevard from West Loop to Richmond Avenue, creating a multi-light show that shines block after block.

According to a news release, the video countdown will feature some of Uptown Houston’s holiday memories.

The video will be posted via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Those who want an “immersive” experience can download the Uptown Radio app on their smart device for synced holiday music 24 hours a day while cruising down Post Oak Boulevard.