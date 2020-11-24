Why you shouldn’t be washing your turkey, and other helpful hints from the USDA for a food-safe Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – Gobble gobble! Is your turkey ready for the oven this Thanksgiving?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided tips to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey to prevent any food-borne illness, from thawing to cooking.

If you have a turkey sitting in your freezer at this time, it is recommended to take it out as soon as you can. Thawing your turkey in your refrigerator lasts 24 hours per five pounds, or in cold water for 30 minutes per pound.

The USDA does not recommend thawing your turkey in hot water or on the countertop in room temperature for more than two hours.

Washing your turkey in hot water is not recommended either, as there is a great risk for cross-contaminating germs. However, if you do wash your turkey, the USDA recommends sanitizing your sink with soap and hot water before and after washing.

First time preparing #Thanksgiving turkey? If you have any questions, our Meat & Poultry Hotline will be open on Thanksgiving from 8AM-2PM EST! We’ve got you covered! pic.twitter.com/aDUoCLDrbJ — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) November 21, 2020

Planning to add dressing inside the bird? The USDA does not recommend stuffing prior to the oven, as it prolongs the cooking time.

You also need to make sure the bird reaches an internal cooking temperature of 165 degrees.

Unstuffed turkeys can be cooked for 350 degrees inside an oven bag, with 12- to 16-pound birds cooking for up to 2.5 hours. If you are stuffing your bird, 30 minutes should be added to the cooking time.

Need extra guidance on Thanksgiving food safety? You can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1.888.MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or chat live from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

More tips on cooking your perfect Thanksgiving turkey can be found here.