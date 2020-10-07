Remember the 'bookmobile’? This student teacher created one for kids during the pandemic

SAGINAW, Mich. – Many libraries are forced to close or change their hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one Michigan student teacher wants to keep the fun of reading alive for students in her community, WNEM reported.

Woodland Park Academy student teacher Nina Quasarano told WNEM that her students do not have access to the library books here because of the pandemic, so she thought where the kids would get their books from.

As ideas now became actions, Quasarano converted her tiny van into a mobile library for the kids to check out books, free of charge. Thousands of books were available for kids grades K-8, and the community continues to donate more books.

According to WNEM, kids can either pick up their books or have them delivered.

Quasarano told WNEM that the bookmobile has fueled her passion as a student teacher, but she also said she is spending more money than earning it.

With the help of the community around her including a GoFundMe that was set up on her behalf, she will continue to keep her bookmobile running, WNEM reported.