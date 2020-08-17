Gem among gems in Houston Heights: 1 of 2 original Queen Anne Revivals on market for $749K

HOUSTON – Houston-based historic home aficionados, this listing is for you: One of the city’s historic estates just landed on the market and we’re here to take you on a virtual tour inside the charming abode.

Welcome to Wimberly House -- one of the last two original Queen Anne Revivals in the Heights, according to HAR.

This quaint two-story Victorian, built in the early 1900s, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The single-family home sits on .13-acres on the corner of Harvard Street and East 7th Street. It has 1,050-square-feet of living space, two bedrooms, one full bath and one half bath. Highlights include a wrap-around porch and a relaxing backyard retreat that features a saltwater pool, outdoor shower and dual-sided garden waterfall fountain. Also on the property is a spacious two-story guest house.

Here’s a look at the listing’s general description:

“One of two remaining original Queen Anne Revival homes in the Heights, this quaint home boasts Victorian character and unending charm. Combining historical preservation with modern amenities, the current owner has made many improvements to the home over the last decade. Perfectly situated on a CORNER LOT off of the popular Hike & Bike Trail, walking distance to popular neighborhood spots off of Heights Blvd and White Oak, this home offers the next homeowner the opportunity to be at the center of exciting Heights living. Enjoy your spacious urban oasis, complete with SALTWATER POOL and OUTDOOR SHOWER, a rarity in this price range. The SPACIOUS GUEST QUARTERS (720 SF NOT INCLUDED) provide the next homeowner with a plethora of opportunities. Use it to host friends/family or for generating income through Airbnb. It can also be a private office, which is a must in today’s (work from home) environment. With plenty of street parking available, this versatile space affords you with unending possibilities.”

Scroll below to take a peek inside this historic Bayou City property priced at $749,000:

For more photos and information, click here.

