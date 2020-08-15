An upscale Japanese chocolatier is opening a location in Houston, Here is what you need to know.

HOUSTON – Royce’ Chocolate, best known for its matcha green tea chocolates, Nama chocolates and chocolate-covered potato chips, is opening a location in Houston.

According to Eater Houston, the company filed construction permits with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to start working on a shop in Chinatown.

What is Royce’ Chocolates?

According to the website, the company was founded on 1983. Since then it “has been making exquisite, world-class confections in Hokkaido (the northernmost island of Japan) … The philosophy of Royce’ for constantly producing perfect chocolates still holds true, and the result is a brand that people around the world have come to love.”

When is it expected to open?

The opening date is unclear, but according to Eater, the construction is set to be finished by Nov. 30.

Where in Chinatown will it be located?

The address listed in the permit is 9798 Bellaire Boulevard, which is just inside the Beltway.

What kind of chocolates can I expect to find?

The chocolatier sells everything from chocolate bars to cookies, but they are best know for products like Nama, which is raw chocolate ganache, matcha chocolates, which include a variety of items from filled chocolates to wafers and plenty of chocolate-covered fruits and nuts.

Is this the company’s first time in Houston?

No. In 2018, Royce’ Chocolates opened a pop-up shop in the galleria for Mother’s Day and Christmas.

Visit the company’s website for more information and to see specific products