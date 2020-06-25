VIDEO: Texans’ JJ Watt sends motivational message to patient at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital

HOUSTON – A Houston Texans fan who is staying at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital got the surprise of his life when he was sent a special motivational message from his hero JJ Watt.

Stu Dunbar, 17, suffers from Trisomy 14, which is a rare neurological disorder. After undergoing emergency neurosurgery, he was greeted by Post-Op Dr. David Sandberg who gave him encouraging news on his condition.

He brought the surprise message to Dunbar during his visit.

After undergoing emergency neurosurgery, a @HoustonTexans super fan, Stu, received a message of love and support from his hero @JJWatt. pic.twitter.com/c6Rmh0Blxl — Memorial Hermann (@memorialhermann) June 24, 2020

“I just want to say keep being tough and keep being strong,” Watt said in his video message. “It’s inspiring for those around you and to myself as well.”

Dunbar recently became a football manager for Tomball Memorial High School’s football team and is itching to get back on the field this coming season.

“So, hopefully this season I give you plenty of stats to keep up with and that you have trouble keeping up with them all because I have so many,” Watt concluded. “That’s my goal for the season and I look forward to you keeping up with those stats.”