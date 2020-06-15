SUPPORT LOCAL: How you can help these 7 organizations in The Woodlands make a difference in the community

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring longstanding Texas businesses in The Woodlands whose mission is to help the community:

This farmers market‘s goal is to provide local produce for The Woodlands residents while revitalizing the Grogan’s Mill Village shopping center.

Any profits made are returned to the community through the Grogan’s Mill Village Association’s philanthropic programs, according to its website.

How you can support: You can help the market, community and its local vendors by stopping by any time from 8 a.m. till noon to shop for your groceries.

Address: 7 Switchbud Place

SAW is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the lives of adults with intellectual disabilities by providing a high-quality day activity center.

How you can support: There are many ways you can help which include volunteering your talents, adding them as your Amazon Smile charity prior to online shopping, or adopting an angel to reduce their financial burden. For more information on how you can make a difference, click here.

Address: 314A Pruitt Road, Spring

Phone: (281)292-2073

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing regional and cultural enrichment opportunities that encourage, promote and support Montgomery County’s performing and visual arts.

How you can support: You can help them raise funds by purchasing tickets to its 2020 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival that’ll take place Oct. 17-18. If you can’t attend, you can shop through its online gallery to support local creatives. Other ways to help are by donating or simply by spreading the word.

Project 828 is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for orphans, disadvantaged families and at-risk children. Its mission is to bring light and hope to children in need.

How you can support: You can help by spreading the word, volunteering or donating. For more information on how you can get involved, click here or send them an email at info@project828.org.

Address: 2121 Golden #A1, Spring

Phone: (832) 823-3398

This private sanctuary is dedicated to providing special care for old, seriously sick and injured animals that ordinary shelters can’t provide due to the lack of resources, per its website.

How you can support: You can help by making a donation of goods or money.

Address: 26519 Interstate 45

Phone: (832) 955-8100

This nonprofit organization, established in 2018, is dedicated to celebrating, educating and advancing the LGBTQIA community through various events and activities, according to its website.

How you can support: The Woodlands Pride is run in its entirety by volunteers. To receive information about volunteer opportunities, send them an email at volunteer@thewoodlandstxpride.org.

Phone: (281) 939-5627

The Woodlands G.R.E.E.N. is a nonprofit organization that promotes natural resource conservation, recycling, solid waste reduction, safe and sensible care of air and water resources, and other actions that protect the environment and its inhabitants, according to its website.

How you can support: You can help by volunteering at one of its community planting events, donating through PayPal or through its Kroger Neighbor-to-Neighbor donation program.

Find more information on how you can get involved on its website.