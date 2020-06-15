SUPPORT LOCAL: How you can help these 7 organizations in The Woodlands make a difference in the community
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring longstanding Texas businesses in The Woodlands whose mission is to help the community:
The Woodlands Farmers Market at Grogan’s Mill
This farmers market‘s goal is to provide local produce for The Woodlands residents while revitalizing the Grogan’s Mill Village shopping center.
Any profits made are returned to the community through the Grogan’s Mill Village Association’s philanthropic programs, according to its website.
How you can support: You can help the market, community and its local vendors by stopping by any time from 8 a.m. till noon to shop for your groceries.
Address: 7 Switchbud Place
Special Angels of The Woodlands
SAW is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the lives of adults with intellectual disabilities by providing a high-quality day activity center.
How you can support: There are many ways you can help which include volunteering your talents, adding them as your Amazon Smile charity prior to online shopping, or adopting an angel to reduce their financial burden. For more information on how you can make a difference, click here.
Address: 314A Pruitt Road, Spring
Phone: (281)292-2073
The Woodlands Arts Council
This nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing regional and cultural enrichment opportunities that encourage, promote and support Montgomery County’s performing and visual arts.
How you can support: You can help them raise funds by purchasing tickets to its 2020 Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival that’ll take place Oct. 17-18. If you can’t attend, you can shop through its online gallery to support local creatives. Other ways to help are by donating or simply by spreading the word.
Project 828 Foundation
Project 828 is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for orphans, disadvantaged families and at-risk children. Its mission is to bring light and hope to children in need.
How you can support: You can help by spreading the word, volunteering or donating. For more information on how you can get involved, click here or send them an email at info@project828.org.
Address: 2121 Golden #A1, Spring
Phone: (832) 823-3398
Repost from @playwithpurposesports • Shout to everyone who has mailed or dropped off board games. We’re happy to bless few group foster homes with board games and hand sanitizers. If you have board games that you don’t use and would to donate to foster home dm us. #gotpurpose #pwp #playwithpurpose
Pure Mutts Animal Sanctuary
This private sanctuary is dedicated to providing special care for old, seriously sick and injured animals that ordinary shelters can’t provide due to the lack of resources, per its website.
How you can support: You can help by making a donation of goods or money.
Address: 26519 Interstate 45
Phone: (832) 955-8100
The Woodlands Pride
This nonprofit organization, established in 2018, is dedicated to celebrating, educating and advancing the LGBTQIA community through various events and activities, according to its website.
How you can support: The Woodlands Pride is run in its entirety by volunteers. To receive information about volunteer opportunities, send them an email at volunteer@thewoodlandstxpride.org.
Phone: (281) 939-5627
Just a few short years ago, this organization was founded while sitting at a park and dreaming of bringing a Pride festival to The woodlands. Since then, we have welcomed thousands of our supporters to a safe space, where we can be who we were born to be and love who we love. The Woodlands Pride mission statement is to connect, celebrate, educate, and foster relationships in the LGBTQIA community while promoting equality, unity, and love in The Woodlands and beyond. In 2018, when we envisioned what a Pride festival would look like, we never imagined what it would become. Since the beginning, we’ve had the incredible honor of sharing Pride with our community and partnering with many local LGBTQIA groups. We have loved getting to know you over the past two years and we wouldn’t be where we are without our amazing volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and supporters. As we entered into the planning phase for our 3rd Annual Festival, our community was beginning to understand what life with COVID-19 would resemble. We have had many weeks to reflect, listen, and observe other organizations and municipalities in regards to how they move forward safely through the rest of 2020. In these times of uncertainty we, like many organizations, have always placed safety and security above all. The Woodlands Pride Board of directors has come to the decision, that in the best interest of our community we will be cancelling our festival that was scheduled for September 26th, 2020 at Town Green Park. We want you to know that we did not take this decision lightly, and though we are disappointed to bring you this news, we look forward to celebrating Pride with you in a number of different formats throughout the year. We will release details soon about ways we can celebrate safely together. In the meantime, follow our social media to stay up to date on our upcoming events and of course reach out if we can connect you to any resources. We love you, and we wish you health and happiness. . . . #thewoodlandspride #thewoodlandspridefestival2020 #thewoodlandspridefestival #pride #lgbt #lgbtq
The Woodlands Grassroots Environmental Education Network
The Woodlands G.R.E.E.N. is a nonprofit organization that promotes natural resource conservation, recycling, solid waste reduction, safe and sensible care of air and water resources, and other actions that protect the environment and its inhabitants, according to its website.
How you can support: You can help by volunteering at one of its community planting events, donating through PayPal or through its Kroger Neighbor-to-Neighbor donation program.
Find more information on how you can get involved on its website.
