Houston Grammy-nominated jazz singer opens new cajun restaurant and music venue on Memorial Drive

HOUSTON – Memorial Drive will be all jazzed up thanks to Scott Gertner.

The Houston-based singer-songwriter and Grammy nominee and restaurant owner told Houston CultureMap he bets audiences are missing live music big time.

His new concept, Scott Gertner’s Rhythm Room will not only have live music, but delicious soul food from New Orleans-based chef Darian Williams, with specials such as crawfish nachos and white chocolate bread pudding. It will also feature a full bar menu with specialty cocktails and daiquiris, Houston CultureMap reported.

The restaurant opened for three to four weeks in February, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Surviving with takeout orders and allowing one person to perform on stage, Gertner said he is glad to bring back the sounds.

The new spot will have a capacity of 105 seats and 30 guests on the patio lounge. VIP tables will also be available.

Gertner told Houston CultureMap that social distancing will be strictly enforced inside the venue with spaced out tables and a walk-up window to order drinks.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we will practice social distancing for curbside and dining in,” he said on his website. “We want to keep our customers, staff and entertainment in the safest environment during these problematic times while creating a Scott Gertner experience.”

Gertner plans to bring several R&B and jazz performers to his venue this weekend, with performances by La Mafia’s David Delagarza & Friends and Melanie Covington. Admission is $10.

Gerter’s other restaurant concepts include Scott Gertner’s Skybar and Grille in Montrose and Sports Bar Live in the Galleria area.

Learn more about Scott Gertner’s Rhythm Room by clicking here.