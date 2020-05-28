Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3230 S. Gessner Road (Westchase)

Listed at $1,089/month, this 900-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3230 S. Gessner Road.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers a gym and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $200 pet deposit.

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 3000 Murworth Drive. It's listed for $1,103/month for its 1,052 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet deposit.

2218 Place Rebecca Lane

Located at 2218 Place Rebecca Lane, here's a 1,436-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,109/month.

Look for a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 dog deposit.

13330 West Road

Here's a 1,065-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 13330 West Road that's going for $1,114/month.

The unit offers a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

