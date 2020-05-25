Here are 5 slides and rides you should try at Houston waterparks this summer when they eventually open

Summer is here in Texas and so is water park season.

While many waterparks in Texas are still closed and are waiting on the OK from Gov. Greg Abbott to open, you can start doing your homework now and figure out what slides you want to hit when they eventually open.

Infinity Racers

Park: Schlitterbahn Galveston

Address: 2109 Gene Lucas, Galveston

Opened in June of last year, Infinity Racers is a dual waterslide where you challenge a friend to race down the bottom of the slide. The slides were dedicated to the men and women of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Who rode on our brand new attraction Infinity Racers this year? Posted by Schlitterbahn Galveston on Saturday, December 14, 2019

Wahoo Wave

Park: Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Address: 21300 I-45 North, Spring

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown calls this new ride “hard to miss." Ride with three friends and get ready for a thrill of your life with six stories of drops and spins.

Wahoo Wave NOW OPEN! Join us for a wild ride on Wahoo Wave! 🌊😱 Open on weekends until 9/22. 🙌 Posted by Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Dueling Splash Blasters

Park: Splashway Waterpark and Campground

Address: 5211 Main St, Sheridan (91 miles from Houston)

One of Splashway’s newest attractions is Texas’ first dual water slide/roller coaster with its unique design, according to their website. The most adventurous are dared to take on this attraction as it contains several steep drops and a jet propulsion bringing a rush to riders.

Ninja Cross

Park: Pirates Bay Waterpark

Address: 5300 E Rd., Baytown

Making a debut this summer is Pirates Bay’s newest attraction that tests your ninja skills. Ninja Cross is an obstacle course that is fun for all skill levels, with ladders to climb in and hoops to swim through.

Our newest attraction, NinjaCross, transforms our activity pool into a one of a kind obstacle course. We have hoops to swim through, ladders to climb, and so much more. We wanted to show a video of what exactly it looks like when you attempt our course! Enjoy and have a Happy Saturday☀️ Posted by Pirates Bay Waterpark on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Storm Surge

Park: Big Rivers Waterpark

Address: 23101 Highway 242, New Caney

You and up to three people can catch this thrilling raft ride, where you can “feel the force” on massive currents and rushing waves.